1 foreign skier killed and 3 rescued after avalanche hits popular ski resort in Indian-held Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A foreign skier has been killed and three others rescued after an avalanche hit a popular Himalayan ski resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Officials say at least four foreign skiers and their local guide were hit by an avalanche Thursday and buried in snow when they were skiing high in the mountains of the tourist town of Gulmarg. Rescuers pulled three survivors from the snow. Officials have not yet identified the dead skier’s name and nationality. Another person is missing. Gulmarg is in the western Himalayas and has one of Asia’s largest ski terrains. Avalanches are common in Kashmir.

