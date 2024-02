RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four people have been charged in connection with deaths of Navy SEALs trying to board a ship carrying Iranian-made weapons to Yemen. One was charged with unlawfully transporting explosive material and three others have been charged with lying to federal agents, according to federal court documents. Prosecutors say they were mariners aboard a ship intercepted by the U.S. Navy

