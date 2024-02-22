Skip to Content
A fight between pro-Trump factions in Michigan undercuts Republicans in a key 2024 state

Published 8:30 AM

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party is facing a cash crunch and there’s a power struggle within its ranks. The dispute is essentially between different allies of former President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump factions in Michigan and elsewhere are fighting over how best to represent his “Make America Great Again” movement. Some are alienating lifetime Republicans and undermining the party’s work in key swing states. Allies of Trump’s chosen Michigan state party chairman, Pete Hoekstra, are in court trying to force out Chairwoman Kristina Karamo. Michigan’s primary is Tuesday, and Karamo and Hoekstra plan to hold separate nomination conventions on March 2 to allocate most of the 55 delegates from that contest. National Republicans will recognize Hoekstra’s event.

