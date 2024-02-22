DeSantis calls takeover of Disney government a ‘success’ despite worker exodus, litigation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Almost a year after Florida lawmakers passed a law giving Florida’s governor control over Walt Disney World’s governing district, Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling the takeover a success. That’s despite an exodus of workers, ongoing litigation and scandal surrounding one of his appointees. DeSantis made a victory lap of sorts Thursday during a news conference at Disney World. He touted a first-round victory in litigation with Disney over who controls the district which until last year had been led by Disney supporters. Disney says the legislation was in retaliation for the company publicly opposing the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

