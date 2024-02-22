Dubai’s budget carrier FlyDubai reports a record-breaking $572 million profit in 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Dubai-based budget carrier FlyDubai has seen record earnings of $572 million in 2023, boosted by carrying the most passengers ever across its network. That’s according to a company announcement on Thursday. The state-owned carrier, based in the business and tourism hub of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, reported revenue of $3 billion, compared to $2.5 billion the year before. It also carried 13.8 million passengers, beating its prior pre-pandemic record of 11 million in a year. It saw a profit of $327 million in profit in 2022. FlyDubai is the sister airline to long-haul carrier Emirates, both based out of Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel.

