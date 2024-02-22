French actresses denounce abuse by directors when they were teenagers in new #MeToo step

PARIS (AP) — French actresses who allege they were teenage victims of sexual and physical abuse by directors decades older than them are shining the light on the repulsive underside of the country’s cinema. Another step in the #MeToo movement could come at the French cinema awards on Friday. French media report that Judith Godrèche is to make a speech on sexual violence at the Cesar Awards ceremony, the French version of the Oscars. Godrèche, 51, well-known to French cinemagoers, recently accused two film directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager. The Paris prosecutor said she formally filed a complaint earlier this month. Both directors have denied allegations.

