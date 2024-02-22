Georgia board upholds firing of teacher for reading a book to students about gender identity
ATLANTA (AP) — The firing of a suburban Atlanta teacher who read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class has been upheld by the Georgia Board of Education. Katie Rinderle had been a teacher for 10 years when she got into trouble in March for reading the picture book “My Shadow Is Purple” by Scott Stuart at Due West Elementary School. Rinderle maintains that the book was about inclusivity. She was fired in August and filed an appeal. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the state board voted unanimously Thursday to affirm the Cobb County School Board’s decision without discussing it.