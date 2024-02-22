Georgia Republicans seek to stop automatic voter registration in state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s automatic voter registration has put almost all eligible citizens on the rolls, but now some Republicans want to turn that system off. The Senate Ethics Committee on Thursday voted to advance a bill that would require people to opt in to voter registration when they receive or renew a driver’s license. Currently, they’re automatically registered unless they opt out. The bill would also make it easier for voters to be challenged based on where they live, possibly clearing the way for Republican activists who see the state’s voting lists as bloated and fraudulent to knock thousands off the rolls.

