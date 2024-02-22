German lawmakers back sending further long-range weapons to Ukraine, but vague on details

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have called on the government to deliver further long-range weapons to Ukraine, but voted down an opposition call explicitly urging it to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles. Germany is now the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the U.S. The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is increasing military aid for Ukraine this year. However, Scholz has stalled for months on Ukraine’s desire for Taurus missiles, which could in theory be used against targets far behind the front line, without stating definitively that they won’t be delivered or publicly going into detail. That has annoyed the conservative opposition and some within Scholz’s three-party coalition.

