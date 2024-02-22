New Hampshire man convicted of killing daughter, 5, whose body has not been found

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, who police believe was killed nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. A jury returned its verdict Thursday after a two-week trial. Adam Montgomery said last year that he loves his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, unconditionally. His attorneys previously acknowledged his guilt on two lesser charges, that he “purposely and lawfully removed, concealed or destroyed” her corpse and falsified physical evidence. Her body hasn’t been found. Adam’s estranged wife testified that the body was hidden in various places including a car trunk and a freezer before Adam disposed of it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.