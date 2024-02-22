Prada gives new meaning to bows and aprons, historic elements of women’s wardrobe, for next season

MILAN (AP) — Don’t call them nostalgic. The bows and aprons, silken slips and twin sets that are mainstays of the Prada collection for next fall and winter. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have recovered elements of a women’s wardrobe history and reconstituted them into something “modern” for Prada’s next cold weather collection. Prada said Thursday that this act of reinventing items fished from deep inside the closet “frees them from their cage” to give them new meaning.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.