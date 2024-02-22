Skip to Content
Prada gives new meaning to bows and aprons, historic elements of women’s wardrobe, for next season

By COLLEEN BARRY
AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Don’t call them nostalgic. The bows and aprons, silken slips and twin sets that are mainstays of the Prada collection for next fall and winter. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have recovered elements of a women’s wardrobe history and reconstituted them into something “modern” for Prada’s next cold weather collection. Prada said Thursday that this act of reinventing items fished from deep inside the closet “frees them from their cage” to give them new meaning.

Associated Press

