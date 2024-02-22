Prosecutors to seek retrial in former Ohio deputy’s murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged in the killing of a Black man will face a retrial. The decision announced Thursday by prosecutors comes just days after a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict in Jason Meade’s first trial and the judge declared a mistrial, ending tumultuous proceedings that saw four jurors dismissed. Prosecutors said it is in the best interest of “all involved and the community” to move forward with another trial. Meade was charged with murder and reckless homicide in the December 2020 killing of Casey Goodson Jr. in Columbus. Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers said they were not surprised by the prosecution’s decision, which they say is because of political pressure from local elected officials.

