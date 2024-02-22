Remains found over 50 years ago identified through DNA technology as Oregon teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say the remains of a teenager found over 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology as a young woman who went missing from Portland. Police said Thursday the remains are that of Sandra Young, a high school student who disappeared in 1968 or 1969. Police say a Boy Scout troop leader discovered her skeleton north of Portland on Sauvie Island in the Columbia River on Feb. 23, 1970. Investigators believed trauma to the body indicated foul play, but what happened to her is still unknown. Police say genetic genealogy casework and confirmation testing have shown successful results but can cost up to $10,000 per case.

