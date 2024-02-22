Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza urges Russians from court not to give up after Navalny’s death

A prominent Russian opposition figure has appeared in court, urging Russians not to give up after the death of Alexei Navalny and alleging there’s a state-backed hit squad taking out opponents of President Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Kara-Murza is a British-Russian citizen serving a 25-year sentence for treason. He spoke in court following a complaint against Russia’s Investigative Committee over what he believes were two poisoning attempts against him. Kara-Murza is one of several opposition figures behind bars in Russia. He was found guilty of criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine and other offenses and was handed a draconian sentence as part of an ongoing crackdown by Russian authorities against critics of the war and freedom of speech.

