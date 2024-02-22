Sex ed classes in some states may soon watch a fetal development video from an anti-abortion group

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An animated fetus that develops over the course of a three-minute video has become a new front in state-level abortion politics. Bills have been proposed in the Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri and West Virginia legislatures to require public school students to watch a video like Baby Olivia, which was created by an organization that opposes abortion. The legislation mirrors a law passed in North Dakota last year. The organization, Live Action, and supporters of the legislation say it would teach kids where they came from and encourage an appreciation for human life. But some educators and physicians say the video is deceptive and problematic for a young audience.

