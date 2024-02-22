The EU is watching Albania’s deal to hold asylum seekers for Italy. Rights activists are worried

MILAN (AP) — Albania has agreed to host two migrant processing centers on its territory that will be run by Italy under a deal that worries human rights activists. The European Union, however, sees it as a possible future template. Italy has long complained about not getting enough help from EU partners in dealing with migrants arriving on its shores from northern Africa. Right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is keen to show she’s taking action as arrivals spiked 55% this year, to nearly 160,000. The five-year agreement, announced in November, will see Albania shelter up to 36,000 migrants a year while Rome fast-tracks their asylum requests. Albanian lawmakers voted in favor of the proposal on Thursday.

By COLLEEN BARRY and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

