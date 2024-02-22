The Taliban carry out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan

GHAZNI, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan. A crowd of thousands, including an AP journalist, witnessed Thursday’s executions in the Ali Lala area of Ghazni city. The Taliban did not respond to requests for information about the people who were executed or their alleged crimes. But local media reported that courts and the Taliban’s supreme leader had ordered their deaths in retribution for crimes they purportedly committed. The killings are the third and fourth known public executions since the Taliban seized power in 2021 amid the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.

