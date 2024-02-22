US promises new sanctions on Iran for its support of Russia’s war in Ukraine, potential missile sale

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is promising to unveil new sanctions on Iran in the coming days in retaliation for its arms sales that have bolstered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. is also threatening a “swift” and “severe” response if Tehran moves forward with selling ballistic missiles to Moscow. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the U.S. will be “imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days” for its efforts to supply Russia with drones and other technology. And he issued a new warning to Iran that providing ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Kyiv would be met with even more sanctions and actions at the United Nations.

