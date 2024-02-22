What to know about the Harmony Montgomery murder case in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been convicted of killing his young daughter then hiding her body for months before disposing of it. Adam Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges Thursday. He was accused of beating 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery to death in December 2019. She wasn’t reported missing for nearly two years. Her body hasn’t been found. The prosecution’s star witness was Montgomery’s wife. Defense attorneys called no witnesses. They argued that the girl died while alone with her stepmother. Adam Montgomery did not attend the trial. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

