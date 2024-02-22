Wisconsin Assembly approves increases in out-of-state outdoor license fees to help close deficit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Out-of-state hunters and anglers would face higher license fees under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly approved Thursday. The measure would raise a variety of hunting, fishing and trapping license fees for out-of-state residents to help shrink a deficit in the state’s fish and wildlife account. The Assembly passed the legislation 97-0, sending it on to the Senate. The state Department of Natural Resources estimates the changes would generate about $780,000 more annually for the account. The account funds a variety of projects ranging from fish stocking to wildlife surveys.

