Angry French farmers with tractors are back to Paris for another protest

PARIS (AP) — Angry farmers are back to Paris on their tractors on the eve of a major agricultural fair in the French capital, in a new protest demanding more government support and simpler regulations. Dozens of tractors drove peacefully into a neighborhood on the capital’s west side on Friday, carrying flags from Rural Coordination, the farmers’ union that staged the protest. The protesters then posed with their tractors on a bridge over the Seine River with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The latest protest comes three weeks after farmers lifted roadblocks around Paris and elsewhere in the country after the government offered over 400 million euros to address their grievances over low earnings, heavy regulation and what they describe as unfair competition from abroad.

