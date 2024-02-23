Embattled superintendent overseeing Las Vegas-area public schools steps down

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The embattled superintendent overseeing public schools in the Las Vegas area will step down Friday after more than five years at the helm of the nation’s fifth-largest school district. The Clark County School District has nearly 380 schools. Superintendent Jesus Jara turned in his resignation last month after the school board’s president asked him to step down on the heels of a highly contentious contract battle. The fight pitted Jara and the school board against district teachers represented by their union. Jara was hired in 2018 to lead the school district with about 300,000 students. His tenure had been tumultuous, with the school board trying twice to terminate his contract since 2020.

