First lady Jill Biden implores an ‘often mired in gridlock’ Congress to follow governors’ lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is lamenting the partisanship that permeates Capitol Hill and politics writ large, telling governors at the White House that she wishes more lawmakers would follow their lead. Speaking on Friday in the White House’s East Room to state chief executives in Washington for the winter gathering of the National Governors Association, she says the majority of Americans are “exhausted.” But she adds that governors show bipartisanship is possible, adding: “I wish that the lawmakers on the Hill would follow your lead.”

