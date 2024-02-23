Pennsylvania seeks legal costs from county that let outsiders access voting machines to help Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A rural Pennsylvania county and its elected officials may have to pay the state’s elections agency hundreds of thousands of dollars to reimburse it for legal fees and litigation costs. The request made in recent days by Secretary of State Al Schmidt that Fulton County and its officials pay the state more than $700,000 comes in a three-year battle over allowing outsiders to examine voting machines to help former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. The reimbursement request was made based on a decision against the county issued by the state Supreme Court in April.

