Top EU official is in Poland for talks with new prime minister about unfreezing massive funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of the European Union’s powerful Commission is in Warsaw for talks with Poland’s new prime minister, Donald Tusk, on restoring pro-EU policies that would allow for the bloc to release of billions of euros of funds for the country. Brussels froze pandemic recovery and cohesion funds for Poland amid a standoff with the previous EU-sceptic administration. It also launched a process that could lead to sanctions on any EU member disrespecting the democratic values of the 27-member bloc. Tusk, a former EU council chief, hinted on Friday ahead of his talks with Ursula von der Leyen, that Poles may soon hear that the tens of billions of euros (dollars) of much-needed funds are being released.

