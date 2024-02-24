A housing shortage is testing Oregon’s pioneering land use law. Lawmakers are poised to tweak it

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Facing a housing shortage, Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would tweak the state’s pioneering land use law. The 1973 law placed growth boundaries on cities to prevent urban sprawl and preserve nature. But a lack of affordable housing and spiraling homelessness have prompted a reconsideration by Democrats, traditional supporters of the law. A bill introduced by Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek would grant cities a one-time exemption to the rule to acquire new land for housing. It would require 30% of new units in expansion areas to be affordable. The bill has Republican support, but needs Democratic backing to pass before the short legislative session ends March 10.

