A majority of South Carolina Republicans oppose continued Ukraine aid, AP VoteCast shows

Washington (AP) — Many voters in South Carolina’s Republican primary want a United States that is less willing to openly challenge Russia – a sign of how the Cold War-era GOP establishment has given way to former President Donald Trump’s “America First” ethos. On Saturday, the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and days after the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, AP VoteCast finds a GOP electorate with lukewarm feelings toward NATO and skepticism about the value of confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin. About 6 in 10 oppose continuing aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. About half of South Carolina’s voters want the United States to take a less active role in solving the world’s problems.

By JOSH BOAK and LINLEY SANDERS The Associated Press

