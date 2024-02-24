Fatigue and frustration as final do-over mayoral election looms in Connecticut’s largest city

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Nearly four months after a judge tossed out the results of a Democratic mayoral primary in Connecticut’s largest city and ordered a new election, the race remains in limbo. With a do-over general election set for Tuesday, the fourth time registered Democrats will have voted in this protracted race, many Bridgeport voters just want it to be over. The judge cited surveillance video showing mishandled absentee ballots in his decision. Those videos have fueled skepticism about the security of U.S. elections. In the final days of this race, incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim has picked up key endorsements, including from Gov. Ned Lamont.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.