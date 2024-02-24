Iraq has captured 2 wanted Islamic State group members from abroad and brought them home

ERBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s intelligence department says it has captured two members of the Islamic State group in an operation outside the country and brought them home. Authorities said Saturday that they confessed to committing crimes during the rule of the extremist organization. The Iraqi National Intelligence Service didn’t say where the two men were captured. It released a video showing them blindfolded and handcuffed while aboard a small plane. The Islamic State group declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. It was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year battle that left tens of thousands of people dead.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.