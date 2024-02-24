Why AP isn’t using ‘presumptive nominee’ to describe Trump, Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the overwhelming favorites to once again win their parties’ nomination for a second term, they’re not the “presumptive nominees” just yet. Though you may hear the term more frequently in the coming days, The Associated Press only uses the designation once a candidate has captured the number of delegates needed to win a majority vote at the national party conventions this summer. That point won’t come until after more states have voted. The earliest Trump could clinch the nomination is March 12. For Biden, it’s March 19. Trump on Saturday is looking to win his fourth straight early contest. He faces former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina.

