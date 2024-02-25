9 people have died in a road crash in South Africa after attending a ruling party election rally

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Nine people have been killed in a road crash in South Africa after attending an election rally by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ruling African National Congress party. The ANC supporters were traveling on a bus back to their home province of Mpumalanga early Sunday morning after attending Saturday’s rally in the eastern city of Durban. Emergency services said a further 17 people were hurt in the crash near the small town of Paulpietersburg, around 360 kilometers (223 miles) north of Durban. The ANC says in a statement that a number of the injured are in a critical condition.

