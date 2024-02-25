Armani offers hope for a better season with winter flowers as he closes Milan Fashion Week
By COLLEEN BARRY
AP Fashion Writer
MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani’s collection for the next cold weather season previewed on the last day of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday embraces the designer’s love of nature and admiration of Asian cultures expressed in his trademark flowing and flattering tailoring. Think garden party for the daytime looks, with pretty embroidered shoes and hats complementing ensembles of unstructured jackets and textured trousers accented by obi belts. Armani says he chose winter flowers as a motif as an expression of resistance and contrast — and because everyone loves a flower.