Biden is summoning congressional leaders to the White House to talk Ukraine and government funding
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the emergency aid package for Ukraine and Israel, as well as avoiding a government shutdown next month. That’s according to a White House official, who spoke anonymously to discuss a meeting not yet publicly confirmed. The top four leaders include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. The Republican-led House is facing lots of pressure to pass a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security priorities.