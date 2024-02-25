Caribbean leaders meet with Haiti’s prime minister. Foreign force deployment is on the agenda

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders have met with embattled Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to talk about his country’s unrelenting gang violence. One top official noting that Henry’s continued presence as head of government remains a main stumbling block to progress. Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell told The Associated Press on Sunday that opposition leaders and other groups in Haiti oppose Henry as prime minister even as the regional trade bloc known as Caricom keeps trying to help change the country’s situation. Henry briefly told the AP that calls for his removal are a power grab. He also said that nothing will happen unless people work together.

