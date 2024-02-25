Skip to Content
Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens will appear in court as judge weighs his detention

By
Published 10:02 PM

By AMY TAXIN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former FBI informant charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden’s family is set to appear in a California federal court as a judge considers whether he must remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Special counsel David Weiss’ office is pressing the judge on Monday to keep Alexander Smirnov in jail, arguing the man who claims to have ties to Russian intelligence is likely to flee the country. A different judge last week released Smirnov from jail on electronic GPS monitoring, but Wright ordered Smirnov arrested again after prosecutors asked to reconsider Smirnov’s detention.

