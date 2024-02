While covering the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, AP Photographer Lee Jin-Man looked for standout photo opportunities in the pool. He worked with divers and colleagues to make sure his underwater camera was always in the right spot. Here’s how he captured this extraordinary image.

