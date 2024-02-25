Lunar New Year parade held in Manhattan’s Chinatown

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers continue to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a parade in the city’s historic Chinatown. While the symbolic new lunar cycle ended earlier this week with the full moon, Manhattan’s parade was scheduled for the weekend. On Sunday, revelers took to the streets of the borough’s traditional Chinatown for a colorful parade. Larger Chinese immigrant enclaves in Queens and Brooklyn celebrated the holidays earlier this year. Fireworks, parades and other Lunar New Year rituals are centered around removing bad luck and welcoming prosperity. It’s officially the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac.

