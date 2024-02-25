Namibian President Hage Geingob laid to rest at Heroes’ Acre cemetery after state funeral

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Namibian President Hage Geingob has been laid to rest in the country’s Heroes’ Acre cemetery following a state funeral attended by African leaders, the German president and Princess Anne, the sister of Britain’s King Charles III. Geingob died earlier this month at the age of 82 while receiving treatment for cancer. He was Namibia’s third president since it gained independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990. Before that, the southern African country was a German colony. Geingob’s widow, Monica Geingos, paid tribute to her husband’s rise from humble roots at a memorial service the day before Sunday’s funeral, saying “you were born a peasant and died a president.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.