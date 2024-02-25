Off to Michigan, Haley is staying in the race despite Trump’s easy primary win in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it’s not “the end of our story” despite Donald Trump’s easy primary victory in South Carolina. Haley had long suggested that her home state would show her competitiveness with the former president. Defying calls from South Carolina Republicans to exit the race, Haley has scheduled a rally Sunday evening in Michigan, which holds its primary on Tuesday. With his win Saturday in the first-in-the South election, Trump has now swept every contest on the GOP’s early-season calendar that awards delegates. His performances have left little maneuvering room for Haley, his former U.N. ambassador.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

