What killed Flaco the owl? New York zoologists testing for toxins, disease as contributing factors

NEW YORK (AP) — Zoologists are investigating contributing factors in the death of New York City’s celebrity owl. Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl had been found dead Friday on a sidewalk in Manhattan, over a year after he escaped from the Central Park Zoo. Zoologists confirmed over the weekend that Flaco died from a traumatic impact after reportedly striking a building. Zoologists say further testing will determine if illness from disease or ingesting toxins contributed to the owl’s death. Police are still searching for the person who cut a hole in his enclosure, allowing him to escape. Fans of Flaco the owl have written eulogies, and proposed to construct a statue in his honor.

