2 officers shot and killed a man who discharged a shotgun, police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two officers in New York have shot and killed a man, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and his family to demand answers. Edward Holmes, 58, was fatally shot Saturday in Buffalo after police say he discharged his shotgun and officers returned fire. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday that officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and encountered Holmes holding a shotgun in the middle of the street. He said officers told Holmes numerous times to drop his weapon, but he instead fired. A vigil was held Sunday outside Holmes’ home.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.