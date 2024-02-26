Amazon joins 29 other ‘blue chip’ companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average

Amazon.com is joining the ranks of one of Wall Street’s oldest and most exclusive stock indexes: The Dow Jones Industrial Average. The e-commerce pioneer will officially take its position in the Dow before the open of trading Monday, replacing drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance. S&P Dow Jones Indices opened the door to Amazon’s inclusion in the Dow and Walgreens’ exit to rebalance the index in light of a 3-to-1 stock split by another Dow company, Walmart. The Dow is a measure of 30 stocks of established, well-known companies sometimes known as “blue chips,” which are supposed to be steadier and safer investments.

