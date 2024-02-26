AP VoteCast: Takeaways from the early Republican primary elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump appears close to invincible in the early Republican primaries and caucuses, but his strength among general election voters remains unclear. AP VoteCast shows that the former president has galvanized the core of the GOP electorate. But if he’s the nominee, Trump won’t be able to count on such a favorable audience in November. So far, he’s been strong with white voters, older voters and those without a college degree. But he’s weaker with moderates and college graduates and it’s still unclear whether he can cut into Democrats’ margins with Black and Hispanic voters.

By AMELIA THOMSON-DEVEAUX, LINLEY SANDERS and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

