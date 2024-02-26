Biden is traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, according to AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border this week. That’s according to three people familiar with his plans, and it comes as the administration grapples with the fallout from a failed border deal in Congress and the increasing number of migrants arriving to the border. Biden will travel to Brownsville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, a city that often sees large numbers of migrants. The three people who spoke to The Associated Press did so on condition of anonymity to discuss his plans before they had been announced. Biden will meet with border agents and discuss the need for bipartisan legislation.

By SEUNG MIN KIM, COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

