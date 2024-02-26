Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday. That’s according to a person familiar with his plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans to chat with the host of the NBC show “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The interview is part of a trip to New York where Biden will also meet with campaign donors. Going into this year’s presidential election, Biden is trying to find additional ways to reach out to voters. He’s largely eschewed traditional White House press conferences and on-the-record sit-downs with text reporters.