Biden to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sit down with late-night comic Seth Meyers in New York on Monday. That’s according to a person familiar with his plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans to chat with the host of the NBC show “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The interview is part of a trip to New York where Biden will also meet with campaign donors. Going into this year’s presidential election, Biden is trying to find additional ways to reach out to voters. He’s largely eschewed traditional White House press conferences and on-the-record sit-downs with text reporters.

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.