Boeing’s safety culture falls short despite the company’s efforts to fix it, according to experts

Government and aviation-industry experts say Boeing has made some strides toward improving its safety culture, but employees could still be subject to retaliation for reporting issues. That’s one of the findings in a report presented Monday to the Federal Aviation Administration. The experts say that when it comes to safety, there is a “disconnect” between Boeing’s senior management and workers. The experts say that safety training and procedures at Boeing change so frequently that it leads to confusion among employees. Safety at Boeing is being re-examined after last month’s blowout of an emergency door panel on an Alaska Airlines jet.

