‘Burn Book’ torches tech titans in veteran reporter’s tale of love and loathing in Silicon Valley

Technology is so pervasive and invasive that it’s polarizing people, producing feelings of love and loathing for its devices, online services and the would-be visionaries behind them. Longtime Silicon Valley reporter Kara Swisher unwraps how we got to this point in her incendiary memoir, “Burn Book,” coming out Tuesday, an exposé that also seeks to avert technological calamity on the perilous road still ahead. Swisher skewers many of the tech moguls that promised to change the world in idealistic ways when she met them as entrepreneurs decades ago, but instead chose a path of destructive disruption while amassing fortunes have disconnected them from reality.

