Delaware’s early voting and permanent absentee laws are unconstitutional, a judge says

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has ruled that laws allowing early voting and permanent absentee status violate the state’s constitution and are invalid. A Superior Court judge late Friday denied a motion by Delaware’s election commissioner to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a state elections inspector and the GOP Senate minority leader. The ruling is the latest court decision involving election reform efforts in Delaware. It follows a 2022 ruling by Delaware’s Supreme Court declaring that laws allowing universal voting by mail and same-day registration were unconstitutional. It is unclear whether state officials will appeal the ruling.

