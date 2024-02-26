Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge’s finding that he lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency. The former president’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Monday, asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. The appeal ensures that the legal fight over Trump’s business practices will persist into the thick of the presidential primary season, and likely beyond, as he seeks to clinch the Republican presidential nomination in his quest to retake the White House.

