Eagles’ Don Henley set to take the stand at ‘Hotel California’ lyrics trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial surrounding pages of draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits is set to feature a star witness: Don Henley. The Eagles co-founder is scheduled to testify Monday at the criminal trial of three collectibles professionals. They’re charged with colluding to veil the questioned ownership of the handwritten pages in order to sell them and deflect Henley’s demands for their return. The defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to criminally possess stolen property. Their lawyers say there was no crime in what happened to the Eagles lyrics sheets, at any point. Henley reported them stolen after some of the defendants began listing them for auction in 2012.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.